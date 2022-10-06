Nicole Scherzinger Channels Cher in Sparkling Red Velvet Halter Jumpsuit & Silver Pumps on ‘The Masked Singer’

Nicole Scherzinger shared a backstage look at her outfit for last night’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” The British star channeled Cher in the video posted to Instagram. She practiced her walk, dressed in a bedazzled jumpsuit and sharp shoes.

The “When I Grow Up” songstress’ jumpsuit was made of a bright red velvet stretch fabric dotted with crystals that reflected the professional lights in a stunning manner. The top half of the full-body suit was a halter wrap around style with a keyhole cutout on the bodice that upped the risk factor of the ensemble.

The bottom half consisted of fitted pants. Scherzinger accessorized with silver dangling sparkling earrings and statement-making chunky rings. The former “X Factor” judge wore her hair parted down the middle, the tendrils cascading down her back, also giving Cher.

Scherzinger wore metallic silver pumps with impressive pointed toes. The silver heels reflected the studio lights, letting the singer shine even brighter. Scherzinger loves a dramatic shoe, especially during her performances. There’s nothing subtle about the heels, the star intends to make her presence known under the bright lights.

Scherzinger typically goes for bold styles. The “Buttons” musician often wears chunky platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Le Silla.

Sing your heart out in these pointy silver pumps.

Buy Now: Nine West Tabita Pumps, $79.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Sassie Pointed Toe Pump, $150

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Dona Pumps, $109.

PHOTOS: See what Nicole Scherzinger and other celebrities wore to Coachella 2022.