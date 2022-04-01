×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nicole Scherzinger Gets a Cher Makeover in 6-Inch Heels & Shimmering Fringe Dress for ‘The Masked Singer’

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA828031_004-head
Cher’s On Stage Style Through the Years
Cher’s On Stage Style Through the Years
Cher’s On Stage Style Through the Years
Cher’s On Stage Style Through the Years
View Gallery 34 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Scherzinger channels Cher for her latest appearance. For Wednesday’s night episode of “The Masked Singer,” the “Your Love” singer and judge on the hit Fox series took to Instagram to unveil her look.

In a separate video posted by Fox and “The Masked Singer,” Scherzinger responds to her fan mail from the show, writing, “I had my Cher look on for you today, speaking of icons.”

For the outfit, Scherzinger wore a silver metallic dress adorned with white fringe that added volume and movement. The piece also had small cutouts throughout that added another layer of depth to the eye-catching design.

Scherzinger went bold with her accessories, opting for a pair of dangling diamond chandelier earrings and a few shiny rings.

Related

Nicole Scherzinger's Hawaiian-Inspired Floral Bralette & Skirt With Pumps Channel Her Heritage at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Nicole Scherzinger Gets Tropical in Yellow Bikini & Thong Sandals With Whimsical Leopard Print Wrap in Hawaii

Cher is the New Face of Ugg, Starring In a Cozy At-Home Campaign For Spring 2022

To finish off everything, she wore silver metallic sandals. The heels had a height of approximately 6 inches and tied her shiny attire together seamlessly.

The lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls is known for her chic and modern sartorial tastes. Recently, she wore a whimsical leopard-print wrap paired with a bright yellow bikini and white thong sandals while vacationing in Hawaii with her husband, Thom Evans. Also, for date night, Scherzinger recently donned an oversized purple Yuzefi suit that incorporated cutouts and dramatic wide-leg trousers coordinated with nude Stuart Weitzman sandals.

The “Buttons” singer has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like MissGuided and London Fog. She also released a 35-piece collaborative line of clothing with MissGuided.

See Cher’s style through the years. 

Put on a pair of silver sandals for a glitzy finish.

Vince Camuto Enella Ankle Strap Sandal

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Enella Ankle Strap Sandal, $100.

A New Day Cass Square Toe Heels

Buy Now: A New Day Cass Square Toe Heels, $30.

Jessica Simpson Wylane Sandal

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Wylane Sandal, $80

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad