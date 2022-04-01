Nicole Scherzinger Gets a Cher Makeover in 6-Inch Heels & Shimmering Fringe Dress for ‘The Masked Singer’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Scherzinger channels Cher for her latest appearance. For Wednesday’s night episode of “The Masked Singer,” the “Your Love” singer and judge on the hit Fox series took to Instagram to unveil her look.

In a separate video posted by Fox and “The Masked Singer,” Scherzinger responds to her fan mail from the show, writing, “I had my Cher look on for you today, speaking of icons.”

For the outfit, Scherzinger wore a silver metallic dress adorned with white fringe that added volume and movement. The piece also had small cutouts throughout that added another layer of depth to the eye-catching design.

Scherzinger went bold with her accessories, opting for a pair of dangling diamond chandelier earrings and a few shiny rings.

To finish off everything, she wore silver metallic sandals. The heels had a height of approximately 6 inches and tied her shiny attire together seamlessly.

The lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls is known for her chic and modern sartorial tastes. Recently, she wore a whimsical leopard-print wrap paired with a bright yellow bikini and white thong sandals while vacationing in Hawaii with her husband, Thom Evans. Also, for date night, Scherzinger recently donned an oversized purple Yuzefi suit that incorporated cutouts and dramatic wide-leg trousers coordinated with nude Stuart Weitzman sandals.

The “Buttons” singer has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like MissGuided and London Fog. She also released a 35-piece collaborative line of clothing with MissGuided.

Put on a pair of silver sandals for a glitzy finish.

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Enella Ankle Strap Sandal, $100.

Buy Now: A New Day Cass Square Toe Heels, $30.

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Wylane Sandal, $80.