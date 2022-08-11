Nicole Scherzinger Illuminates in Glass-Effect Crystal Gown & Mirrored Heels for Dinner Date With Andrew Llyod Webber

Nicole Scherzinger made a statement as she arrived at a late dinner with Andrew Lloyd Weber at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The singer wore a shimmery, one-shoulder gown accentuated with crystal detailing. The dress featured a thigh-high slit, which connected at the right side with crystal embellishments throughout to create an effect that looked like glass.

Nicole Scherzinger and Andrew Lloyd Webber at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif., for a late dinner on Aug. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

As for footwear, Scherzinger coupled the striking look with equally dazzling open-toed platform heels. The shoes featured a silver metallic, mirrored finish and 5-inch heels.

Staying in line with a classic look, Scherzinger’s shoe style is ideal for evening-wear and versatile enough to elevate outfits for a variety of dress codes. It can be worn either with a gown as seen here or to elevate a more laid-back ensemble, such as a two-piece blazer and pant set with a solid-color shirt or tank top. The shoes can be worn in neutral tones such as tan or black that reflect the look’s clothing and combine to form a flawless ensemble.

Nicole Scherzinger and Andrew Lloyd Webber at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif., for a late dinner on Aug. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

To accessorize, Scherzinger wore a pair of sparkling drop earrings and bright rings. The adornments further exuded Scherzinger’s elegant look as she coordinated its silver tones with her gown.

Meanwhile, playwright Lloyd Weber opted to go casual with a white T-shirt, black pants and matching black jeans. The Broadway fixture continued his relaxed approach with a pair of black and gray sneakers.

