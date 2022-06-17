×
Nicole Richie Spins Classic Sophisticated Style With Flared Trousers & Pointy Pumps

By Ashley Rushford
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Richie served a sophisticated summer style moment at the Vacheron Constantin “The Anatomy of a Beauty” campaign event in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Wednesday night. The lavish affair was held to unveil a short film created by Louie Schwartzberg, while showcasing pieces from the brand’s new “Overseas Skeleton” collection.

The exclusive evening hosted some of the biggest names including Dakota Johnson, Chris Paul and Kate Mara. Nicole Richie also stepped for the waterfront screening. The fashion designer and television personality looked super sleek in staple white and black pieces. Richie donned a breezy mock-neck blouse that was complete with a slight pointy on the shoulders and cropped hemline.

Nicole Richie, Vacheron Constantin Screening, Black Pumps
Nicole Richie attends Vacheron Constantin Anatomy of Beauty campaign screening on June 15, 2022 in Beverly Hills, CA.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vacheron Constantin
Nicole Richie, Dakota Johnson, Vacheron Constantin Screening
(L-R) Nicole Richie, Riley Keough, Jamie Mizrahi, and Dakota Johnson at the Vacheron Constantin campaign screening in Beverly Hills, CA on June 15, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vacheron Constantin

“The Simple Life” star teamed her top with black high-waist trousers. The relaxed style was streamlined with pleats and had a dramatic flare on the leg. Giving her look an elegant touch was her diamond bracelets and soft neutral makeup. She let her blond bangs frame her face and curled the rest. Rounding out Richie’s look was a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The classic silhouette boasted a 6-inch stiletto heel with a triangular pointed toe. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

Nicole Richie, Vacheron Constantin, Pumps
(L-R) Nicole Richie and Jamie Mizrahi at the Vacheron Constantin screening in Beverly Hills, CA on June 15, 2022.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Vacheron Consta

