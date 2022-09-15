Nicole Richie Elevates Backless Gown With Metallic Lock Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Richie was utterly chic for the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in New York City on Wednesday night. The eponymous label closed out New York Fashion Week with a bang. The brand’s new line was an explosion of leather, lurex, and sequins along with thigh-high splits and risky cutouts.

Richie looked stunning in an outfit that was fitting for the high-fashion affair. The fashion designer and television personality was a vision in a white dress. The garment had a high mock neck and open back. To further accentuate the moment, Richie accessorized with small diamond stud earrings and a metallic gold square clutch.

Nicole Richie arrives at the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on September 14, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

For glam, “The Simple Life” star went with a soft smokey eye and pink pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose waves.

When it came down to the shoes, Richie completed her look with Tom Ford’s 105mm Lock Metallic Stiletto Sandals. The silhouette is crafted in leather and features the label’s signature hanging padlock and key charm and sits on a 4.3 stiletto heel.

Nicole Richie attends the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on September 14, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show brought full-on disco glamour to a former trading floor by the World Trade Center in New York City. Spit into three sections for daytime, evening and late-night outings, the collection featured an array of ’70s-worthy metallic and embellished shorts, plunging blouses, lacy undergarments and shimmering gowns, primarily paired with candy-colored ombre platform pumps. The front row was filled with a star-studded crew including Lori Harvey Ciara, Madonna, Katie Holmes, Chris Rock and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, as was the runway, where Joan Smalls, Gigi and Bella Hadid walked.

