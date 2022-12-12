Nicole Richie Gets Festive in Green Turtleneck & Doc Martens for ‘Baking It’ Holiday Special

Nicole Richie brought in the holiday season with a festive outfit as she starred in Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler’s celebrity holiday special “Baking It.” The television personality joined the holiday baking competition against Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell and JB Smoove to claim the title of “Best in Dough.”

The “Simple Life” star wore a green turtleneck long-sleeve top to the occasion. She paired it with deep red high-waisted trousers, coordinating the holiday season’s most popular colors.

Richie accessorized with a pair of gold dangle earrings that featured an emerald stone.

Nicole Richie, Fred Armsien, Kristen Bell, and JB Smoove star on Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler’s celebrity holiday special “Baking It.” CREDIT: Jordin Althaus/PEACOCK via Getty

Richie kept her bright blond locks in a softly curled style complimenting with glowing makeup that featured a bronze eye look and a light mauve lip.

To complete her look, the fashion designer slipped into a pair of classic Doc Marten boots. The black leather lace-up boots are easy to spot with its signature yellow stitching on their sole. The rest of the shoe is composed of an 8-eye lace-up closure with grooved sides. The shoe added an edge to her Christmas-inspired outfit.

Richie spent the early months of this year filming for the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s fashion competition series “Making the Cut,” which premiered in August. She also presented her very own brand’s House of Harlow 1960s fall lineup at Revolve Gallery during New York Fashion Week. She even found time to attend Khaite and Tom Ford spring 2023 runway shows.

It comes as no surprise that Richie has an envious shoe closet. When off-duty, the “Candidly Nicole” star often slips into casual pairs of sneakers from affordable brands like Nike, Adidas, and Converse. For red carpet appearance, she gravitates towards glamorous pointy pumps or sleek sandals hailing from designer labels like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Miu Miu, and Manolo Blahnik.

The “Baking It” celebrity holiday special will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT tonight on NBC.

