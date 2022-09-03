Nicole Kidman Means Business in a Slick White Suit and Sandal Heels For Fundacion Telmex Mexico Siglo XXI

Nicole Kidman attended the Fundacion Telmex Mexico Siglo XXI conference held at the National Auditorium in Mexico City yesterday. The “Big Little Lies” actress spoke to the crowed about her work as a Goodwill Ambassador at the United Nations, as well as her work as a feminist.

Dressed in white from head-to-toe, The Australian star wore a fitted suit consisting of a slick blazer fitted with deep pockets and rather oversized trousers to match. The mom of four liberally accessorized with a chunky gold necklace and heavy gold earrings which she paired with a multitude of silver rings and a watch.

Women’s suiting usually entails a tailored two-piece design made specifically for a woman’s form. Women’s suits often feature a skirt or fitted pants with a matching blazer. The styles emerged in the early 1900s during the Suffragette Movement, but didn’t hit peak popularity until the 1980 after the Suffrage movement.

Related Tom Cruise's Son Connor Cruise Poses In Fishing Apparel and Adidas Ultraboost After Winning Top Prize at Sarasota Slam Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in a Hot Pink Billowing Gown and Matching Sandal Heels at the 79th Venice International Film Festival for 'White Noise' Ashley Graham Snaps A Selfie In a Fresco-Inspired Maxi Dress and Sky-High Nude Platform Sandals

Nicole Kidman getting on stage at a conference for the Fundacion Telmex Mexico Siglo XXI in Mexico City on Sept. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com

Kidman gave the audience a quick glance at her footwear, striding on stage in what appeared to be strappy nude sandal heels. When it comes to shoes, Kidman’s style is bold and detailed. The “Hours” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from brands like Jimmy Choo, Chloe Gosselin and Aquazzura. Her off-duty style is still chic in a casual sense, including flats, gladiator sandals and the occasional monochrome sneaker.

Kidman’s a fashion super star outside of her red carpet appearances, appearing in Chanel, Omega and Jimmy Choo campaigns over the years.

MSXXI or México Siglo XXI is a conference that aims to promote the comprehensive development of TELMEX Telcel Foundation scholarship holders. Over 19 years, 95 speakers from different fields have participated, including big names like Anthony Hopkins, Antonio Banderas, John Travolta, Sylvester Stallone, Mark Zuckerberg, and the former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton among other recognizable stars.