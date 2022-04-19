Nicole Kidman Radiates in Yellow Prada Feathered Dress & Sandals for ‘The Northman’ LA Premiere

Nicole Kidman makes a vibrant statement for her latest appearance. The “Big Little Lies” star attended the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, “The Northman,” with her husband Keith Urban last night, where she wore a striking and colorful look. The event also hosted celebrities like Anya-Taylor Joy, Robert Eggers and Alexander Skarsgard.

Nicole Kidman at “The Northman” premiere in Los Angeles on April 18, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For the outfit, Kidman donned a yellow long-sleeve gown from Prada that featured peachy-pink feathers that added a nice pop of contrast. The dress also incorporated a vertical stripe created out of crystals, and towards the hemline of the dress were abstract floral-themed embellishments scattered all over for a glitzy touch.

Kidman opted to carry a metallic silver clutch, a dangling diamond-encrusted ring and shimmering diamond stud earrings that packed a punch and elevated her fun moment.

Nicole Kidman at “The Northman” premiere in Los Angeles on April 18, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Black sandals grounded her ensemble. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and included a thick toe strap to help ensure maximum security.

When it comes to Kidman’s clothing aesthetic, she tends to fancy sophisticated and refined silhouettes. For the 2022 Oscars, Kidman donned a custom Armani Privé gown in a gray-blue tone that had a corset bodice, which she teamed with a pair of gray silky pointed-toe pumps that matched her dress perfectly. Also, she recently wore a black long-sleeve velvet gown by Saint Laurent that had a white-collar paired with black pointy heels for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The “Eyes Wide Shut” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Jimmy Choo and Chanel.

