Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Reach the Same Height in His Padded Platform Sneakers in Australia

Nicole Kidman arrived in Sydney this weekend with her husband, country singer Keith Urban. The couple will spend the holidays in Australia with Kidman’s family and her mother, Janelle Kidman.

The “Big Little Lies” actress, who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised in Sydney, was photographed in her hometown. Kidman kept things casual with a light blue button-down shirt and layered it with a chic camel-toned blazer. She paired the look with high-waisted khakis which she fastened with a thin belt that matched the warm tones of her jacket. The belt also featured a unique gold-toned buckle.

Nicole Kidman visiting her family home in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

To accessorize, Kidman opted for a black leather braided bracelet and brown speckled cat eye sunglasses. She added more warm accents with a brown leather handbag with a crossbody strap and silver-toned hardware.

Kidman kept her honey blond hair in a natural wavy style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a bare lip.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of pearly white shoes. The canvas low-tops featured an almond toe and a lace-up closure. The shoes added a bit of height to the look with a platform sole.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban visiting the actress’ family home in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Urban was also dressed casually in a black T-shirt which he paired with a dark beige jacket with silver-toned buttons. The musician added dark blue jeans and a pair of black sunglasses. Urban slipped into black slip-on rubber shoes with a thick platform to complete the look, boosting him nearly 2 inches higher than his 5-foot-10 height — putting him slightly over Kidman’s 5-foot-11 stature.

Throughout her successful career, Kidman has stayed consistent with an envious chic closet filled with essential classics and sleek silhouettes. For red carpet events, the “Stepford Wives” star usually gravitates towards pointed-toe pumps or heeled sandals from designer labels like Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Manolo Blahnik.

Kidman was recently seen at an Omega event wearing an embellished emerald gown which she paired with cream-colored Roger Vivier pointed-toe pumps with a heart-shaped interior. When off-duty, Kidman often slips into sandals, loafers, and flats from brands like Celine, Bassike and Tabitha Simmons.

