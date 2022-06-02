Nicole Kidman Debuts ‘Green’ Hair In Suit & Studded Loafers For New Vegamour Partnership

Nicole Kidman revealed a brand new look while promoting her new partnership with vegan haircare Vegamour. The collaboration is the first step in the company’s global expansion plans, launching nationally into more than 400 Sephora doors last month, with plans to extend to UK, Europe, China and Australia later this year.

The Academy Award winner confirmed the news on her Instagram account, posing with founder and CEO of the cosmetic brand Daniel Hodgdon.

“I’m excited to share my partnership with @Vegamour 💕 I love their focus on hair wellness and the plant-based formulas. I think you will too xx,” Kidman wrote under the upload.

(L-R) Vegamour CEO and founder Daniel Hodgdon and Nicole Kidman celebrate new partnership. CREDIT: Vegamour/ MEGA

The “Big Little Lies” alum stayed true to her signature sophisticated and refined aesthetic in a clean cream suit. The outfit consisted of a sharp blazer that had gold buttons near the cuffs and slightly pointed shoulders.

Kidman gave the moment a chic twist by pairing the overcoat with a basic white T-shirt. The actress completed her look with matching trousers that were cuffed at the hem, which helped to show off her nude leather loafers. The sleek shoe style was emblazoned with a large silver stud at the center and included a square toe and white tongue.

Nicole Kidman debuts new hair in Vegamour ad. CREDIT: Vegamour/ MEGA

When it comes to iconic hair, Kidman’s curls rank among the most unforgettable looks in Hollywood. But over the years, her tight-knit ringlets have withstood significant changes, an outcome she traces back to a number of factors including, long work hours, an active outdoor lifestyle and — most of all — the near-endless straightening, coloring, and assorted other treatments she undergoes with each new role. She eventually found a powerful solution in Vegamour’s personalized and plant-based approach to hair wellness.

