Nicole Byer Delivers Chic Drama in Voluminous Pink Gown at Critics’ Choice Awards

Nicole Byer is pretty in pink in a statement gown for the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in LA on Sunday. Byer, alongside Taye Diggs, hosted the 2022 awards ceremony, and it is fair to say that Byer stood out amongst the fashionable crowd, including celebrities like Lady Gaga, Halle Berry and many more.

Nicole Byer arrives at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The comedian/TV show host wore an off-the-shoulder, bright fuchsia gown that featured a voluminous skirt with a long train.

Byer styled her dress with elegant diamond drop earrings, smokey eyes and a Marie Antoinette-esque hairdo. Overall, the outfit was fit for a queen and absolutely fitting for Byer’s awards ceremony hosting debut.

Nicole Byer arrives at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Even when Byer isn’t hosting a major awards ceremony, you can typically find her in brightly fabulous ensembles, such as her purple and leopard suit combo for her Netflix special “Big Beautiful Weirdo.”

Although her footwear was hidden, she’s often seen in flats while hosting “Nailed It” on Netflix.

Whether she’s in a suit or a gown, Byer always draws the attention of a crowd.