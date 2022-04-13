Nicole Ari Parker Flows in Ethereal White Dress & Hidden Heels at YungArts Annual Spring Gala

Nicole Ari Parker knows how to flow in all-white. The “And Just Like That” star got spotted while attending the YoungArts Annual Spring Gala in New York City on Monday night in a stunning look.

Nicole Ari Parker at the YoungArts Annual Spring Gala on April 11, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

The “Soul Food” actress decided to go polished in a stark white floor-length gown that had volume and movement. The dress also had a plunging neckline and featured sheer bishop sleeves that felt on-trend. It had a pleated skirt that upped the ante of her darling number.

She accessorized with a diamond-encrusted choker necklace that had a dangling strands at the center.

Nicole Ari Parker at the YoungArts Annual Spring Gala on April 11, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Although her shoes got covered up by her billowing hemline, it’s safe to say that Parker donned a pair of pumps or heeled sandals that align with her sophisticated tastes.

When it comes to Parker and her clothing aesthetic, she tends to gravitate towards refined yet very stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently wore an oversized black silk bomber, which she wore as a minidress coordinated with sharp black pumps while attending the Jimmy Choo x Mugler event in Los Angeles with her husband Boris Kodjoe. And also, she slipped on a blue, green and white tie-dyed ensemble paired with matching strappy sandals while arriving at Jason Wu’s runway show during New York Fashion Week in February.

