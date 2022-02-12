Nicole Ari Parker Hits New York Fashion Week in Tie-Dyed Outfit and Blue Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Ari Parker pops in a multicolored outfit for Jason Wu. The “And Just Like That” actress was spotted while making her way to the designer’s New York Fashion Week show on Saturday.

For the ensemble, Parker opted for a blue, green and white flowy blazer that featured a slightly oversized look that also had a loose disposition. Underneath, she wore a matching strapless bralette decked out in the same print. For the lower half, she wore a skirt that incorporated pleats and a sleek waist tie that added extra support. She accessorized with dainty jewelry and a gray suede bucket bag that had a black braided handle and a crystallized pink and yellow bumblebee on one side.

Nicole Ari Parker attending the Jason Wu NYFW show on Feb. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Nicole Ari Parker attending the Jason Wu NYFW show on Feb. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

To finish off everything, Parker slipped on a pair of blue metallic sandals that added a pop to her getup while also unifying her moment. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and had a sleek slingback design.

A closer look at Nicole Ari Parker’s metallic blue sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Typically, when she’s not acting, Parker’s Instagram displays photos of her fashion-forward personal style. She wears garments like printed separates, structured outerwear, edgy dresses, intricate bikinis and effective activewear. As for shoes, she dabbles in silhouettes like pumps and sandals that all seem to round out her attire. As of late, we’ve seen her turn a suit jacket into a dress and also model off a gold disco ball dress that both showed off her affinity for fun clothing options.

