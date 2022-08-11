Nicole Ari Parker Is ‘Gagged’ Over Her $27 Target Maxi Dress by Tabitha Brown With Invisible Shoes on Getaway in Italy

Nicole Ari Parker pulled out the perfect summer outfit to kick off her vacation in Italy. The “And Just Like That…” actress uploaded a video of herself on Instagram recently modeling a vibrant look, which she revealed is from entertainer and social media personality Tabitha Brown’s Target collection.

“Landed in Italy. Una donna sola a Roma… Unpacked & finally got a chance to wear this dress I bought in at a #target in NC by @iamtabithabrown. I grabbed it because it was the only one left…Gagged,” Parker wrote under the clip.

Parker looked stunning in the pink maxi dress. Retailing for $27, the garment featured thin spaghetti straps, a low-cut plunging neckline and was decorated with a bow and keyhole cutout at the center. The flowy number also included a bright red ruffled hemline and side pockets. Dresses with pockets are the best thing since sliced bread. Sure, they give you the ability to carry around small, everyday essentials, but they also serve as the perfect place to put your hands when you aren’t quite sure what to do with them.

To amp up her look, Parker accessorized with an Asha Patel choker necklace and a bevy of bangles and beaded bracelets. She styled her hair in long knotless braids and added a light pink gym wrap headband.

Unfortunately, the angle of the video didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if the “Soul Food” star completed her look with a chunky silhouette, sandals or slides.

When it comes to fashion, Parker is never afraid to take risks. She often steps out in daring looks and bold colors. Her red carpet ensembles will likely include metallic, colorful and sparkly open-toed pumps and sandals, hailing from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Saint Laurent, Moschino, Tom Ford and her costars brand SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in boots from independent labels like A Plan Application and Stivali, as well as Tory Burch sandals and Off-White sneakers.

