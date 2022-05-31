Nicole Ari Parker Embraces the Glove Dress Trend in Shock Orange With Fishnet Sandals in Cannes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Ari Parker took a stroll in a matching pumpkin-colored look.

The “And Just Like That” actress posted to her Instagram page on Monday. In her photo, she was seen walking around in Cannes while spending time in the French city, home to its popular namesake film festival. Parker wore a bright orange midi dress that featured ruching as well as one long sleeve that wrapped around the opposite shoulder.

Nina Debrov also embraced the silhouette in Cannes at the amfAR Gala. Parker added a necklace to her look, plus a bracelet and she carried a silver bag to finish off the outfit.

Parker matched her shoes to her dress flawlessly. She slipped into a pair of heeled sandals for her stroll with straps that wrapped around her ankle. Her Bottega Veneta Stretch Sandals include breathable open mesh material covering the toes and heels and a trendy square-toe design. Her style can be found on Nordstrom’s website for $1,100.

Bottega Veneta Stretch Sandal CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to Parker and her clothing and footwear aesthetic, she tends to wear refined yet very stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently wore an oversized black silk bomber, which she wore as a minidress coordinated with sharp black pumps while attending the Jimmy Choo x Mugler event in Los Angeles with her husband, Boris Kodjoe. Shortly after that outing, she slipped on a blue, green and white tie-dyed ensemble paired with matching strappy sandals while arriving at Jason Wu’s runway show during New York Fashion Week in February.

