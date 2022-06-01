Nicole Ari Parker Gets Chicly Romantic in Tiny Denim Romper & Strappy Sandals With Husband Boris Kodjoe in France

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Ari Parker is stepping into the summer season in style. In a photo uploaded to her husband Boris Kodjoe’s Instagram account yesterday, the couple strolls through the streets of France in fashionable outfits. Their outing comes days after attending the 2022 Cannes amfAR gala.

Kodjoe simply captioned the photo, “Nice with her” along with a French flag and red heart.

In the new post, Parker makes a case for the warm-weather season in a denim romper. The one-piece garment included thin spaghetti straps with a plunging neckline and tiny boy shorts. The “And Just Like That” star accessorized the number with sleek black shades, hoop earrings, a necklace and several chunky bracelets. She touted her essentials in a small wooden square clutch and carried a blue jacket in her hand. Parker parted her highlight hair in the middle and styled in soft beach waves.

Kodjoe looked cool and causal for the outing, pairing a short-sleeve T-shirt with olive green pants and dark shades. The “Soul Food” actor completed his look with burgundy sneakers. Parker gave her outfit an utterly-chic finish with strappy sandals. The shoe style featured thick straps with distressed detailing in the center and a small stiletto heel.

When it comes to fashion, Parker is never afraid to take risks. She often steps out in daring looks and bold colors. Her red carpet ensembles will likely include metallic, colorful and sparkly open-toed pumps and sandals, hailing from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Saint Laurent, Moschino, Tom Ford and her co-star’s brand SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in boots from independent labels like A Plan Application and Stivali, as well as Tory Burch sandals and Off-White sneakers.

