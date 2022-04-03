Nicole Ari Parker is a Lady in Red for Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Fresh off her starring role in “And Just Like That,” Nicole Ari Parker was in the spotlight again last night at the inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala, held at the New York Public Library.
The evening was a celebration of the work that the organization, founded by designer Aurora James in 2020, has accomplished since its inception. The Fifteen Percent Pledge calls on retailers to pledge at least 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned brands — Nordstrom, Sephora and Rent the Runway are among the big names that have signed the pledge.
For her host duties, Parker wore a red satin LaQuan Smith dress with puffy sleeves and strappy Brother Vellies sandals in accordance with the evening’s dress code — Black tie, Black designer. The actress accessorized with Black-owned jewelry brands Mckenzie Liautaud (crystal necklaces) and Khiry (earrings and rings.)
Parker is known for her striking sense of style. Her shoe collection boasts a range of designers from classic luxury labels such as Tom Ford to Saint Laurent to more independent labels such as A Plan Application and Off-White.
The 15 Percent Pledge Gala honored two boundary-breaking Black leaders. Dapper Dan presented Stacey Abrams with the Inspiration Award for her leadership as a politician, voting rights activist, and Black entrepreneur. Tamron Hall presented Iman with the Industry Pioneer Award for her leadership as a model, actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist.
To see more celebrity looks from the big night, click through the gallery.