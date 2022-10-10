Nicole Ari Parker Elevates Leather Blazer With Cropped Pants & Metallic Pumps For Date Night With Boris Kodjoe

Nicole Ari Parker is keeping the celebrations rolling for her birthday. The “And Just Like That” actress who turned 52 on Oct. 7 took to Instagram to share a video of her latest fun festivity. The quick clip sees Parker strutting alongside her husband Boris Kodjoe.

“About last night…. Week #1 of 52. Delicious vegan dinner @cadence.newyork. To celebrate these turns around the sun I will do something every week of this year that celebrates LIFE or LOVE or ART or FOOD or just plain JOY,” Parker wrote under the post.

Parker was stylishly dressed in all-black attire for the occasion. The “Brown Sugar” star wore a black leather blazer that featured wide lapels and was decorated with silver buttons on the bodice. She teamed the staple overcoat with a black top and cropped pants.

For glam, Parker swapped her wavy bob for shoulder-length caramel tresses. To place more emphasis on her ensemble she simply accessorized with a shoulder bag.

Parker’s husband Boris Kodjoe was casually dressed for the night out. The “Soul Food” actor followed in his wife’s footsteps and sported a black top with black pants. He completed his look with a brown leather jacket and brown boots.

When it came down to shoes, Parker tied her outfit together with a set of metallic pumps. The silhouette had a sharp, triangular pointed-toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Parker is never afraid to take risks with her style. She often steps out in daring looks and bold colors. Her red carpet ensembles will likely include metallic, colorful, and sparkly open-toed pumps and sandals, hailing from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Saint Laurent, Moschino, Tom Ford, and her costars brand SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in boots from independent labels like A Plan Application and Stivali, as well as Tory Burch sandals and Off-White sneakers.

