Nicole Ari Parker Celebrates Her Birthday In Ruffled Overcoat & Slouchy Suede Boots on Set of ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Nicole Ari Parker is kicking off her 52nd birthday in chic style and staple slouchy fall footwear. On Friday, The actress uploaded a video on Instagram, which sees her strutting onto the studio set of HBO’s “And Just Like That…” second season in New York City.

“Back in the Big Apple at work on my Bday… Perfect day already. Loving Life. Great & Full. Can’t wait for you to get here. #AllTheFeelsFriday,” Parker captioned the post.

Parker was fashionably dressed for the festivities appearing on the scene in a cream ensemble. Her outfit consisted of an overcoat that had subtle ruffled details on the shoulder and a deep V-neckline. She complemented the top with loose-fitting trousers and a nude shoulder bag that included a black pattern throughout.

Sticking to a casual style aesthetic the “Soul Food” star opted for soft neutral glam and styled her blunt cut bob wavy and let tapered bangs frame her face.

Parker completed her look with brown suede ankle boots. The slouchy silhouette had a sharp pointed toe and was set on a small, thick triangle heel. When it comes to fall fashion, no item holds a spot more dear and near to our hearts than boots. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Parker is never afraid to take risks with her style. She often steps out in daring looks and bold colors. Her red carpet ensembles will likely include metallic, colorful, and sparkly open-toed pumps and sandals, hailing from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Saint Laurent, Moschino, Tom Ford, and her costars brand SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in boots from independent labels like A Plan Application and Stivali, as well as Tory Burch sandals and Off-White sneakers.

