Nicole Ari Parker Goes Classic in Black Bikini for Yachting in Greece With Family

Nicole Ari Parker spent her summer in Greece lounging on boats and spending time with family.

The actress and model gathered with her husband Boris Kodjoe and family on a boat, the group posing for a family photo, which Parker shared to Instagram on July 24. The “And Just Like That” star has proven her chic style in various bikinis, taking dips in flawless crystal clear waters, and speaking with her dad about ancient Greek history. The caption on the post reads, “easy breezy Kojeezy” with an emoji of the Greek flag and a sun.

For the family boat ride, Parker went for a minimalist but classic black bikini, pushing for a no-fuss swimsuit fit for vacationing in the sun. The bikini top was a black triangle style with thin shoulder straps. The bottoms were much of the same, made simply with a textured black fabric that sat high on the star’s hips.

Parker donned black rounded shades and a wide-brimmed straw bucket hat. The model and mom-of-two accessorized minimally with a beaded bracelet to match the rest of her family.

Parker ended up going barefoot for the seaside excursion. Regardless, the model’s shoe preferences are quite consistent depending on the event and outfit. Sandals in different colors seem to be Parker’s go-to. In fact, after attending the amfAR gala last May, Parker took to the streets of France with her husband Kodjoe in slick black sandal heels.

Parker’s red carpet looks usually include metallic, colorful and sparkly open-toed pumps and sandals, hailing from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Saint Laurent, Moschino, Tom Ford and her “And Just Like That” costar’s brand, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. With or without shoes, Parker delivers.

