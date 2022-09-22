Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Casually Coordinate In Stacked Platform Heels & Nike Air Force 1’s

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were a casual coordinated couple while out in New York City on Wednesday. The dynamic duo strut through the streets of the Big Apple before making their way to a meeting.

Peltz looked cool and comfortable for the outing, stepping out in a black sheer long-sleeve top. Adding a pop of color to her look, the actress wore aqua blue trousers. The low-rise bottoms had a wide waistband and slight flare on the leg.

(L-R) Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz out in New York City on Sept. 21, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The model accessorized with black sunglasses, a dainty necklace two gold bracelets and a chunky midi ring. She carried her must-haves in a black leather shoulder bag. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a glossy pout. The television personality styled her brunette tresses straight and covered her hair with a wide black headband.

When it came down to the shoes, Peltz completed her look with platform shoes. The silhouette had a chunky square outsole and peaked out underneath her pants.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz spotted out in New York City on Sept. 21, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Beckham followed in his wife’s footsteps and kept things simple for the excursion. The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham wore a black jacket over a white T-shirt. The outerwear had wide lapels and featured gold zipper detailing at the center. He completed his look with light-wash denim jeans and a black hat that he wore backwards.

Beckham tied his outfit together with white Nike Air Force 1’s. The classic shoe style features an all-white leather upper with a perforated toebox and Swoosh overlays. The sneakers also include a white sole and Nike heel embroidery.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see photos from Brooklyn Beckam and Nicola Peltz wedding.