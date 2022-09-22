Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Casually Coordinate In Stacked Platform Heels & Nike Air Force 1’s

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were a casual coordinated couple while out in New York City on Wednesday. The dynamic duo strut through the streets of the Big Apple before making their way to a meeting.
Peltz looked cool and comfortable for the outing, stepping out in a black sheer long-sleeve top. Adding a pop of color to her look, the actress wore aqua blue trousers. The low-rise bottoms had a wide waistband and slight flare on the leg.
The model accessorized with black sunglasses, a dainty necklace two gold bracelets and a chunky midi ring. She carried her must-haves in a black leather shoulder bag. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a glossy pout. The television personality styled her brunette tresses straight and covered her hair with a wide black headband.
When it came down to the shoes, Peltz completed her look with platform shoes. The silhouette had a chunky square outsole and peaked out underneath her pants.
Beckham followed in his wife’s footsteps and kept things simple for the excursion. The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham wore a black jacket over a white T-shirt. The outerwear had wide lapels and featured gold zipper detailing at the center. He completed his look with light-wash denim jeans and a black hat that he wore backwards.
Beckham tied his outfit together with white Nike Air Force 1’s. The classic shoe style features an all-white leather upper with a perforated toebox and Swoosh overlays. The sneakers also include a white sole and Nike heel embroidery.
