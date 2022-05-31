Nicola Peltz Gives Breezy Maxi Dress Slick Boost With Platform Sandals For Farmer’s Market Trip With Brooklyn Beckham

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz was the ultimate cozy couple as they headed to a farmer’s market at Melrose Place in Los Angeles over the weekend. The newlyweds that tied the knot in Palm Beach last month made a case for the summer season.

Peltz looked cool and comfortable in a black maxi dress. The breezy number had thin spaghetti straps and ruched detailing on the bust. The 27-year-old actress complemented the look with retro shades, a small shoulder bag and a chunky ring.

(L-R) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz out in Los Angeles on May 29, 2022. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Nicola Peltz at a Farmer’s Market in Los Angeles on May 29, 2022. CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA

Beckham followed in his wife’s footsteps by pairing a basic white T-shirt with dark denim jeans and a black fitted cap. When it came down to footwear, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham stuck to a casual vibe by finishing off his look with white sneakers.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Petlz at the Farmers Market in Los Angeles on May 29, 2022. CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA

Peltz gave her ensemble a slick boost with leather platform sandals. The shoe style had a thick outer sole and a wide band that ran across the top of the foot. Other photos show that the shoes featured a thin stiletto heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection. From minimal to colorful, affordable and luxurious there is a platform sandal for everyone.

(L-R) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Petlz spotted at a Farmer’s Market in Los Angeles on May 29, 2022. CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA

