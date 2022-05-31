×
Nicola Peltz Gives Breezy Maxi Dress Slick Boost With Platform Sandals For Farmer’s Market Trip With Brooklyn Beckham

By Ashley Rushford
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz was the ultimate cozy couple as they headed to a farmer’s market at Melrose Place in Los Angeles over the weekend. The newlyweds that tied the knot in Palm Beach last month made a case for the summer season.

Peltz looked cool and comfortable in a black maxi dress. The breezy number had thin spaghetti straps and ruched detailing on the bust. The 27-year-old actress complemented the look with retro shades, a small shoulder bag and a chunky ring.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Platform Sandals, Los Angeles, Farmers Market
(L-R) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz out in Los Angeles on May 29, 2022.
CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Nicola Petlz, Platform Sandals, Farmers Market, Los Angeles
Nicola Peltz at a Farmer’s Market in Los Angeles on May 29, 2022.
CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA

Beckham followed in his wife’s footsteps by pairing a basic white T-shirt with dark denim jeans and a black fitted cap. When it came down to footwear, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham stuck to a casual vibe by finishing off his look with white sneakers.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Petlz, Farmers Market, Los Angeles
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Petlz at the Farmers Market in Los Angeles on May 29, 2022.
CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA

Peltz gave her ensemble a slick boost with leather platform sandals. The shoe style had a thick outer sole and a wide band that ran across the top of the foot. Other photos show that the shoes featured a thin stiletto heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection. From minimal to colorful, affordable and luxurious there is a platform sandal for everyone.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Petlz, Farmers Market, Los Angeles
(L-R) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Petlz spotted at a Farmer’s Market in Los Angeles on May 29, 2022.
CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of platform slides.

Steve Madden Trixie Black Leather Sandal
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Trixie Black Leather Sandal, $130.

Bar III Nessa Platform Sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Bar III Nessa Platform Sandal, $80

Jeffrey Campbell Ninety Platform Sandal
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Ninety Platform Sandal, $140.

