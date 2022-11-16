Nicola Peltz Beckham Looks Angelic in White Feathery Dress & Satin Platforms at ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Premiere

Nicola Peltz Beckham turned heads as she arrived for the premiere of Hulu’s original series “Welcome to Chippendales.” The event was held at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 15 in West Hollywood, Calif.

The limited series discusses the origin of the infamous establishment and how it became the cultural phenomenon it is today. Along with the actress and her brother Will Peltz, stars like Juliette Lewis and Spencer Boldman will debut their roles in the drama on Nov. 22 when it releases on the streaming platform.

For the premiere, Beckham wore an angelic white Miu Miu midi dress that featured a scoop neck and spaghetti straps. The bottom of the dress was trimmed with a feather embellishment that brought slight volume to the gown. The fitted silhouette brought attention from all angles with a cross-back design. The sheath dress is from the designer’s Holiday 2022 collection.

Nicola Peltz Beckham at the red carpet for Hulu’s original limited series “Welcome to Chippendales” held at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

To accessorize, Beckham opted for a diamond gold choker and a matching three-row bracelet.

Nicola Peltz Beckham at the red carpet for Hulu’s original limited series “Welcome to Chippendales” held at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The “Transformers” actress slipped into a pair of satin Miu Miu champagne sandals. The open-toe heels featured a unique toe strap that created a curved V shape design. The platforms had an ankle strap that was fastened by a silver-toned clasp. The shoes added height to the look with a 5-inch block heel and a 1 ½ inch platform.

Beckham kept her dark brown hair in a soft wave style with her minimal makeup featuring winged eyeliner and a nude lip.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham at the red carpet for Hulu’s original limited series “Welcome to Chippendales” held at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The actress’ husband Brooklyn Beckham accompanied her to the premiere. The son of David and Victoria Beckham wore a classic black tuxedo with a white dress shirt. He completed the look with two beaded necklaces and a pair of black patent leather dress shoes with a lace-up closure. Whether they are making a red carpet appearance or running errands, the couple is usually seen in a casually coordinated ensemble.

