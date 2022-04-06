Nicky Hilton Radiates in Yellow Maxi Dress & Thong Sandals While Cradling Her Baby Bump

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton radiates in a flowy outfit suitable for spring. The entrepreneur shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her cradling her baby bump while stating, “My heart is so full.”

Seen in Los Cabos, Mexico, Hilton donned a bright yellow dress by Alice + Olivia that had billowing sleeves and included matching fringe along the hem. The garment also had a plunging neckline and featured a tiered skirt that came down to her ankles. It also had an eye-catching design that incorporated scattered triangles in a translucent print.

She grounded her look with a pair of brown leather thong sandals. The footwear was a neutral shade of brown and paired well with her vibrant dress.

When it comes to Hilton and her clothing tastes, she has an affinity for sophisticated and modern styles. For example, she recently wore a sleek black off-the-shoulder dress paired with black bow-embellished heels during a Nordstrom event to celebrate Mach & Mach’s exclusive collection with the retailer. Also, she donned a rainbow pastel jersey dress with pastel purple heels for a whimsical yet tidy appearance.

Hilton is no stranger to the fashion industry and has starred in campaigns for Valentino. Hilton also collaborated with French Sole on a collection of flats, sneakers and heels that have her unique flair. Last November, she took home FN’s Icon Award alongside mom Kathy Hilton and sister Paris Hilton.

Flip through the gallery to see the Hiltons’ iconic style through the years.

Pop on a pair of brown sandals for a streamlined finish.

To Buy: Franco Sarto Gem Sandal, $50.

To Buy: Tory Burch Miller Knotted Sandal, $178.

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors August Sandal, $70.