Nicky Hilton Masterfully Plays With Neutrals in Furry Boots, Teddy Coat & Thick Turtleneck in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Nicky Hilton braved the chilly NYC winter weather in a toasty outfit.
The businesswoman-designer was spotted in the Manhattan neighborhood of Soho on Monday. She wore a similar look that she donned last month, when she wore the same oversized coat and cozy sweater. For both outings, Hilton layered up in a cream turtleneck sweater with a large beige teddy coat over top. The coat, courtesy of Max Mara, currently retails for $3,790 on FWRD’s website. Hilton added medium-wash skinny jeans to her outfit, and accessorized with yellow sunglasses with thick black frames and a beige bag.
Hilton kept her toes nice and warm with a pair of furry winter boots that not only served as stylish footwear, but practical, too. Her boots featured a lace-up style and white fur for insulation. The beige suede of the outer shell went well with the rest of the neutral outfit.
Hilton’s aesthetic is bringing pieces of luxury fashion that features a soft, feminine touch to her wardrobe. The French Sole collaborator’s Instagram feed shows her styling knit sweaters and cozy outerwear like this outfit, plus flowy dresses with point-toe points and flats, from brands such as Alice + Olivia, Carolina Herrera, Valentino and Oscar de la Renta.
See more of Nicky’s and her sister, Paris’ best style over the years.
Stay cozy this winter with lace-up boots.
Buy Now: Universal Thread Leah Sherpa Hiker Boots, $40
Buy Now: Ugg Adirondack III Waterproof Winter Boots, $250
Buy Now: Sorel Joan of Arctic Next Lite Waterproof Wedge Snow Boot, $190