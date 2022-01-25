Nicky Hilton Masterfully Plays With Neutrals in Furry Boots, Teddy Coat & Thick Turtleneck in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton braved the chilly NYC winter weather in a toasty outfit.

The businesswoman-designer was spotted in the Manhattan neighborhood of Soho on Monday. She wore a similar look that she donned last month, when she wore the same oversized coat and cozy sweater. For both outings, Hilton layered up in a cream turtleneck sweater with a large beige teddy coat over top. The coat, courtesy of Max Mara, currently retails for $3,790 on FWRD’s website. Hilton added medium-wash skinny jeans to her outfit, and accessorized with yellow sunglasses with thick black frames and a beige bag.

Hilton in NYC on Jan. 24. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Hilton kept her toes nice and warm with a pair of furry winter boots that not only served as stylish footwear, but practical, too. Her boots featured a lace-up style and white fur for insulation. The beige suede of the outer shell went well with the rest of the neutral outfit.

A closer look at Hilton’s boots. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Hilton’s aesthetic is bringing pieces of luxury fashion that features a soft, feminine touch to her wardrobe. The French Sole collaborator’s Instagram feed shows her styling knit sweaters and cozy outerwear like this outfit, plus flowy dresses with point-toe points and flats, from brands such as Alice + Olivia, Carolina Herrera, Valentino and Oscar de la Renta.

