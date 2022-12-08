Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Black & White Turtleneck & Suede Slingback Heels

Nicky Hilton was spotted strolling through New York today. The fashion designer dressed in cozy cold weather clothes and chic black footwear.

On her travels through NoHo, Hilton wore a white and black striped turtleneck made out of a chunky knit. All bundled up, the native New Yorker traversed the city streets in plain black trousers and an oversized tan coat on top, layering up to fight the powerful chill in the air.

Nicky Hilton is seen in NoHo on Dec. 8, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Hilton went undercover in large black sunnies and gathered her blond tresses into an updo parted to one side. As for accessories, she wore a black and white bag over her shoulder, featuring a lengthy secure chain strap along with girly pearl accents.

Nicky Hilton is seen in NoHo on Dec. 8, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

For footwear, the socialite made a statement in classic black slingback pumps. The pair had pointed pronounced toes, a suede finish, and modest stiletto-style heels reaching 1 to 2 inches in height.

A closer look at Nicky Hilton’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Nicky’s styles are often glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years when she first burned onto the scene. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with dainty bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico, and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

