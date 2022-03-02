Nicky Hilton Is Cozy in Brown Teddy Coat and Hiker Boot While in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton shows how to make chic garments versatile. The entrepreneur was spotted while out and about in New York City today wearing a cozy outfit perfect for the last few weeks of winter.

When it comes to the look, Hilton donned a brown teddy bear coat that had an oversized and dramatic lapel and collar. The piece had spacious sleeves and a plunging neckline. Underneath, she wore a black turtleneck that added a clean polish juxtaposed to her outerwear. On the lower half, she wore a pair of black skinny trousers that created a monochromatic appearance when paired with her top.

This isn’t the first time that Hilton wore this coat. She recently wore it paired with a little black dress paired with black pumps while out and about in Los Angeles.

Hilton chose to keep her accessories simple yet chic. On her face, she popped on a pair of aviator shades that had gold frames for a particularly ’80s-inspired vibe. And in her ears, she wore a pair of diamond hoop earrings. Also, Hilton carried a black Hermés bag that incorporated silver hardware.

Nicky Hilton out and about in New York on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Nicky Hilton out and about in New York on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

To finish off everything, Hilton wore a pair of chunky black booties that had a “hiking boot” feel thanks to the silver eyelets shining on the shoes. They had tread on the soles and black leather uppers for an effective and safe touch.

A closer look at Nicky Hilton’s black booties. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to her essential style, Hilton tends to fancy sophisticated and posh clothing that has a whimsical touch. For example, she wore a shimmering blue floor-length dress for a whimsical “Elsa”-inspired ensemble. Also, she slipped on a rainbow dress with purple bow heels for a colorful outift during New York Fashion Week.

Hilton is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for heritage house Valentino. Hilton has also collaborated with French Sole on a collection of flats, sneakers and heels that have her specific flair. In November, she took home FN’s Icon Award alongside mom Kathy Hilton and sister Paris Hilton.

Put on a pair of black booties for a rugged touch.

To Buy: Prada Brixxen Leather & Nylon Shearling-Lined Boots, $1,300.

To Buy: Diemme Black Leather Everest Boots, $292.

To Buy: Marc Fisher Isabel Bootie, $100.