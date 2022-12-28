Nicky Hilton Slips On Teddybear Flats & Minnie Mouse Ears at Disneyland for Daughter’s Birthday Celebration

Nicky Hilton celebrated her youngest daughter’s birthday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., with her intimate family and her sister, Paris Hilton and her husband.

The fashion designer wore a black crew neck top underneath a light brown teddy coat. She paired the look with black tights.

Hilton accessorized with a silver toned oversized linked chain and a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses. In honor of being at the Happiest Place on Earth, she added black Minnie Mouse ears to the look with the infamous red and white bow.

The television personality completed the look with a pair of suede beige flats. The front upper of the shoe was embellished with faux shearling that looked like the face of a teddy bear. The suede flats are from the designer’s French Sole collection. Her line is filled with flats featuring a wide range of colors and patterns.

Hilton kept her bright blond locks in a sleek style complementing her subtle makeup that featured a winged eyeliner and a glossy lip.

While the fashion designer went with neutral tones, her sister opted for a little more color with an olive green and white striped graphic top. She paired the long sleeve shirt with black loose sweatpants.

Hilton accessorized with a pair of black Prada sunglasses and a black and white houndstooth Goldbergh mini backpack. The “Simple Life” star completed the look with a pair of black sneakers with colorful accents and a vibrant lime green sole.

To match her sister, Hilton also coordinated with a pair of Minnie Mouse ears for a picture with Nicky and the two Disney sisters, Anna and Elsa.

The two Hilton sisters have been seen together a lot lately. They were both the faces of Valentino’s “The Party” collection wearing embellished gowns and sky high heels for the campaign.

