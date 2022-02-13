Nicky Hilton Looks Like a Disney Princess in Shimmering Blue Dress at NYFW

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild gives major Disney princess vibes with her latest look.The businesswoman shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday that showed the socialite reveling in all of her fairytale magic ahead of the Patbo show during New York Fashion Week.

In the caption, Hilton Rothschild wrote, “’Mommy, you look like Elsa!’ 👸🏼💙❄️”

For the outfit, Hilton Rothschild wore an ombre blue gown that featured puffy ‘70s-inspired sleeves that added some character to the frock. It had a peek-a-boo design that all connected in the center of her chest for a unifying moment. The gradient of the dress went from light blue to dark cobalt.

Although her shoes got covered up by her billowing dress, it’s safe to say that Hilton Rothschild wore a pair of sandals or pumps that tied her attire together.

When it comes to Hilton’s signature sartorial style, it marries refined tendencies with luxury and high fashion silhouettes. For example, as of late, we’ve seen her wear a cocoon coat paired with teddy bear flats from her capsule collection with French Sole. We’ve also seen her wear a rainbow dress paired with purple bow pumps for a festive baby bump appearance. On red carpets, Hilton often opts for beautiful creations from brands like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and Alberta Ferreti.

Hilton is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for heritage house Valentino. She has also created her own venture within the industry by collaborating with Linea Pelle on her own line of handbags in 2015. Hilton Rothschild has also collaborated with French Sole on a collection of flats, sneakers and heels that have her specific flair.

