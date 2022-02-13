×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nicky Hilton Looks Like a Disney Princess in Shimmering Blue Dress at NYFW

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA813232_060-head
2002: Paris starts a trend
2004: A Brunette Nicky and Paris on the town
2002: Attending haute couture shows in Paris
2004: NBA All-Star Weekend
View Gallery 12 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild gives major Disney princess vibes with her latest look.The businesswoman shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday that showed the socialite reveling in all of her fairytale magic ahead of the Patbo show during New York Fashion Week.

In the caption, Hilton Rothschild wrote, “’Mommy, you look like Elsa!’ 👸🏼💙❄️”

For the outfit, Hilton Rothschild wore an ombre blue gown that featured puffy ‘70s-inspired sleeves that added some character to the frock. It had a peek-a-boo design that all connected in the center of her chest for a unifying moment. The gradient of the dress went from light blue to dark cobalt.

Although her shoes got covered up by her billowing dress, it’s safe to say that Hilton Rothschild wore a pair of sandals or pumps that tied her attire together.

Related

Nicky Hilton Flatters Her Baby Bump in Rainbow Dress With Purple Bow Heels at Saks L'Avenue Party

Nicky Hilton Goes Grunge in Rock Star Boots & Leather Leggings

Nicky Hilton Celebrates Her Third Pregnancy in a Statement Coat and Stiletto Boots With Paris Hilton

When it comes to Hilton’s signature sartorial style, it marries refined tendencies with luxury and high fashion silhouettes. For example, as of late, we’ve seen her wear a cocoon coat paired with teddy bear flats from her capsule collection with French Sole. We’ve also seen her wear a rainbow dress paired with purple bow pumps for a festive baby bump appearance. On red carpets, Hilton often opts for beautiful creations from brands like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and Alberta Ferreti.

Hilton is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for heritage house Valentino. She has also created her own venture within the industry by collaborating with Linea Pelle on her own line of handbags in 2015. Hilton Rothschild has also collaborated with French Sole on a collection of flats, sneakers and heels that have her specific flair.

Click through the gallery to see Paris, Nicky and Kathy Hilton’s iconic style through the years. 

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad