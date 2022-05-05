×
Pregnant Nicky Hilton Flatters Her Baby Bump in Breezy Floral Midi Dress & T-Strap Sandals

By Tara Larson
Nicky Hilton’s latest look screamed summer.

The socialite stepped out in the beautiful weather in NYC on Thursday. For her outing, Hilton wore a breezy blue maxi dress with a mini white floral design. The dress featured puffy sleeves, a square neckline and a ruched bodice. Hilton accessorized the summery look with clear frame sunglasses as well as a white bag. She also wore small earrings and a bracelet.

nicky hilton, nicky hilton rothschild, nyc, blue dress, midi dress, tan sandals, tstrap
Hilton in NYC on May 5.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

For shoes, the businesswoman slipped into a warm-weather style. She wore tan T-strap sandals with her dress. The flat style kept the look fairly casual while still looking polished, Hilton wore a similar pair early in April with a bright yellow Alice + Olivia dress.

nicky hilton, nicky hilton rothschild, nyc, blue dress, midi dress, tan sandals, tstrap
A closer look at Hilton’s sandals.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it comes to her shoe style, Hilton typically dons glamorous and chic footwear, with a nod to her Y2K years first in the spotlight. The “Paris in Love” star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Giannico, Mach & Mach and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

Add a neutral brown sandal for your summer styles with these options.

See more of Nicky’s as well as her sister’s and mom’s iconic style through the years here.

