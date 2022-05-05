Pregnant Nicky Hilton Flatters Her Baby Bump in Breezy Floral Midi Dress & T-Strap Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton’s latest look screamed summer.

The socialite stepped out in the beautiful weather in NYC on Thursday. For her outing, Hilton wore a breezy blue maxi dress with a mini white floral design. The dress featured puffy sleeves, a square neckline and a ruched bodice. Hilton accessorized the summery look with clear frame sunglasses as well as a white bag. She also wore small earrings and a bracelet.

Hilton in NYC on May 5. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

For shoes, the businesswoman slipped into a warm-weather style. She wore tan T-strap sandals with her dress. The flat style kept the look fairly casual while still looking polished, Hilton wore a similar pair early in April with a bright yellow Alice + Olivia dress.

A closer look at Hilton’s sandals. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it comes to her shoe style, Hilton typically dons glamorous and chic footwear, with a nod to her Y2K years first in the spotlight. The “Paris in Love” star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Giannico, Mach & Mach and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

Add a neutral brown sandal for your summer styles with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Ugg Madeena T-Strap Sandal, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Naomi, $100

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Blowfish Ryan Sandal, $40

See more of Nicky’s as well as her sister’s and mom’s iconic style through the years here.