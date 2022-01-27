Nicky Hilton Celebrates Her Third Pregnancy in a Statement Coat and Stiletto Boots With Paris Hilton

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton brought a sharp take to winter style in New York City while celebrating her third pregnancy with older sister—and fellow FNAA Icon Award winner—Paris Hilton.

The French Sole collaborator stepped out in a pair of classic blue jeans. The staple denim was paired with a tan knit sweater, and layered with a statement-making Monse coat. The double-breasted style featured a houndstooth print and large black buttons, as well as an interwoven yellow rope for a utilitarian accent. Hilton elevated her look with a black leather Hermes Birkin handbag, as well as black sunglasses.

Nicky Hilton gets lunch with Paris Hilton in New York City on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Nicky Hilton gets lunch with Paris Hilton in New York City on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Paris in Love” star opted for a sharp pair of Chloé ankle boots. The now sold-out Catlyn pair featured tan suede uppers, as well as pointed toes and a lace-up silhouette with white laces. Its sleekest accent came from stiletto heels that totaled at least 4 inches in height, giving her ensemble a daring element.

Nicky Hilton gets lunch with Paris Hilton in New York City on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

A closer look at Hilton’s Chloé boots. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Lace-up boots are one of the sleekest versions of staple fall and winter ankle boots to wear. Most pairs feature thick combat soles, though styles like Hilton’s add an elegant and daring touch with pointed toes and slick heels. Aide from the heiress, stars like Halsey, Whitney Port and Khloe Kardashian have also strapped into boots by Sergio Rossi, Giuseppe Zanotti and Gucci in recent weeks.

Nicky Hilton gets lunch with Paris Hilton in New York City on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

