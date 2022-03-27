Nicky Hilton Blossoms at Oscars Rehearsal in Floral Dress and Thong-Strap Sandals

Nicky Hilton was dressed for spring while rehearsing for the 2022 Academy Awards. The star hit the red carpet while practicing her live hosting appearance this evening, where she will discuss Oscars design trends with Roshumba Williams and ABC7 meteorologist Leslie Lopez for “On the Red Carpet at the Oscars.”

The French Sole collaborator arrived for the occasion in a multicolored floral maxi dress by Alice + Olivia. The elegant piece featured a print of numerous flowers, as well as thin straps and a deep neckline. Complementing the elegant empire-waisted piece were oversized sunglasses.

“Rehearsal Day!” Hilton captioned a photo of her posing with a large Oscars statue on Instagram.

For footwear, the “Paris in Love” star opted for a sweet pair of thong-strap sandals. Featuring a light yellow hue that perfectly coordinated with her dress, Hilton’s style also included thin toe and thong straps atop thin soles.

Thong-strap sandals are a top trend this season, with thin straps between toes that allow for a breathable and minimalist silhouette. Flat and stiletto-heeled pairs have emerged as popular styles, as seen in new pairs by Blowfish Malibu, Porte & Paire and Tory Burch. Aside from Hilton, stars like Kendall Jenner, Zendaya and Dua Lipa have also worn thong-strap sandals by Simon Miller, Valentino and Miu Miu in recent weeks. Though Hilton’s no stranger to a sleek sandal, she often prefers pointed-toe pumps – like the Mach & Mach style she wore to the brand’s Nordstrom capsule launch this month.

Nicky Hilton at Nordstrom Mach & Mach event. CREDIT: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Glamorous mules have become one of today’s go-to shoes during the high heel resurgence. Most pairs feature pointed or open toes with flared or stiletto heels, given added punch with bold colors, prints or crystal accents. Hilton is one of the many stars who’s made mules her signature; in recent weeks, stars like Tessa Thomspn, Elsa Hosk and Rachel Zegler have worn Amina Muaddi, Prada and Mach & Mach styles as well.

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic, with a nod to her Y2K years first in the spotlight. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

