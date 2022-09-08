×
Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Monse Shirt Dress for New York Fashion Week Show

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
Monse – Front Row & Backstage – September 2022 New York Fashion Week
Nicky Hilton x French Sole Spring 2022 Collection
Nicky Hilton x French Sole Spring 2022 Collection
Nicky Hilton x French Sole Spring 2022 Collection
Nicky Hilton x French Sole Spring 2022 Collection
Nicky Hilton Rothschild made a stylish appearance earlier today in the Big Apple. The businesswoman attended Monse’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, where the luxury fashion house unveiled its Resort/Spring 2023 collection.

For the show, Hilton styled in Monse’s cascade button-up shirt dress that entails long-sleeves, a V-neck design, asymmetrical flowing hemline, and a black and white striped patterned print. She coupled her outfit with pointed-toe black pumps and accessorized in a silver chain necklace, bracelet of a similar design, and scintillating hoop earrings.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the Monse fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Battery Bosque on Sept. 08, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
The day prior, Hilton took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself in New York City wearing an outfit in line with the season where comfort meets color. She wore a chromatic knit cardigan layered with a beige trench coat silhouetted piece, black leggings, and sneakers that comprised a vibrant colorway.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the Monse fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Battery Bosque on Sept. 08, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
In May, she attended Vanity Fair’s Academy Awards event alongside her husband, James Rothschild, in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown by Monse and Oscar de La Renta Creative Director Fernando Garcia and Co-Creative Director Laura Kim. Her look embodied a regal style, fusing a classic dress design with a satin bow train, opera gloves, diamond drop earrings, and a diamond necklace.

