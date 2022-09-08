Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Monse Shirt Dress for New York Fashion Week Show

Nicky Hilton Rothschild made a stylish appearance earlier today in the Big Apple. The businesswoman attended Monse’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, where the luxury fashion house unveiled its Resort/Spring 2023 collection.

For the show, Hilton styled in Monse’s cascade button-up shirt dress that entails long-sleeves, a V-neck design, asymmetrical flowing hemline, and a black and white striped patterned print. She coupled her outfit with pointed-toe black pumps and accessorized in a silver chain necklace, bracelet of a similar design, and scintillating hoop earrings.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the Monse fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Battery Bosque on Sept. 08, 2022. CREDIT: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The day prior, Hilton took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself in New York City wearing an outfit in line with the season where comfort meets color. She wore a chromatic knit cardigan layered with a beige trench coat silhouetted piece, black leggings, and sneakers that comprised a vibrant colorway.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the Monse fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Battery Bosque on Sept. 08, 2022. CREDIT: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

In May, she attended Vanity Fair’s Academy Awards event alongside her husband, James Rothschild, in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown by Monse and Oscar de La Renta Creative Director Fernando Garcia and Co-Creative Director Laura Kim. Her look embodied a regal style, fusing a classic dress design with a satin bow train, opera gloves, diamond drop earrings, and a diamond necklace.

