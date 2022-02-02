Nicky Hilton Goes Grunge in Rock Star Boots & Leather Leggings

Nicky Hilton gets lunch with Paris Hilton in New York City on January 25, 2022.

Nicky Hilton brought a grungy take to winter style while kicking off February.

The French Sole collaborator posed on Instagram, wearing a blue turtleneck sweater with a Monse coat. The edgy outerwear featured a black and white plaid texture, complete with black buttons and a thick yellow woven lace detail. Hilton paired the pieces with sleek black leather leggings for a rock n’ roll touch, and finished her look with Illesteva aviator sunglasses.

When it came to shoes, the “Paris in Love” star opted for a pair of chunky platform boots by Inuikii. Her black leather style featured calf-high uppers, as well as rounded toes and a lace-up silhouette. The pair gained added edge from thick ridged platform soles, which gave Hilton a punky height boost and instantly streamlined her ensemble.

Lace-up boots are one of the sleekest versions of staple fall and winter ankle boots to wear. Most pairs, like Hilton’s, feature thick combat soles that are both practical and slick. Aide from the heiress, stars like Halsey, Whitney Port and Khloe Kardashian have also strapped into boots by Sergio Rossi, Giuseppe Zanotti and Gucci in recent weeks. Hilton, however, is no stranger to a sleek boot herself, recently wearing a pointed-toe Chloé pair to celebrate her third pregnancy with older sister Paris Hilton.

Nicky Hilton gets lunch with Paris Hilton in New York City on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

