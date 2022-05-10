Pregnant Nicky Hilton Blooms in Floral Maxi Dress With T-Strap Sandals for Shopping Trip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton has been feeling blue lately. The French Sole designer was spotted shopping in another vibrant maxi dress in Soho, New York on Tuesday. The color choice is the perfect option as she is expecting a baby boy soon.

Hilton took advantage of the beautiful East Coast weather by stepping out in a blue and white floral print maxi dress. The sleeveless garment had a triangle keyhole cutout at the center and white tassels that hung from the neckline. The ankle-length frock also had a layered skirt with a slightly ruffled hem.

Nicky Hilton does some shopping in Soho New York on May 10, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Nicky Hilton spotted shopping in Soho, New York on May 10, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The businesswoman styled her hair in a braided side ponytail and blocked out the sun with round tinted frames. Hilton carried her essential items in a blue Hermes handbag and opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

Hilton rounded out the breezy look with a warm-weather shoe style. She slipped into a pair of brown T-strap sandals. The flat style kept the look fairly casual while still looking polished.

Nicky Hilton out in Soho, New York City on May 10, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Nicky Hilton’s brown T-strap sandals. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Hilton typically dons glamorous and chic footwear. The “Paris in Love” star favors pointy and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Giannico, Mach & Mach and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

