Nicky Hilton Looks Pretty in Pink Floral Dress With Glittery Caged Stiletto Sandals at the Markarian x Saks Fifth Avenue Dinner

Nicky Hilton was pretty in pink at the Markarian and Saks Fifth Avenue dinner in New York City on Tuesday night. The luxury womenswear label and iconic department store hosted an amazing dinner to celebrate the launch of Markarian’s Resort 2023 collection. The event took place on the terrace of L’Avenue at Saks and was adorned with beautiful arrangements, which provided a pop of color to the restaurants sleek and modern interior.

Hilton arrived in a pink floral-printed dress. The sleeveless number was complete with a plunging V-neckline, ruched detailing on the chest, a slightly ruffled hemline and was held together with a thin satin sash. The businesswoman opted for minimal accessories and styled her blond tresses half up, half down leaving a few strands to frame her face.

Nicky Hilton attends the Markarian x Saks Fifth Avenue 2023 Resort Collection dinner in New York City on June 7, 2022. CREDIT: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Rounding out her stylish summer ensemble was a pair of sparkling pink sandals. The high heels featured a pointy outsole with a caged toe box, a double ankle strap and thin heel. The breathable shoe style was the perfect complement to her outfit as it added an alluring touch and flair. Heeled sandals are a sleek staple during the warmer months. Many silhouettes feature a simple strap across the toes and a faster strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

(L-R) Maye Musk and Nicky Hilton at the Markarian x Saks Fifth Avenue 2023 Resort Collection dinner in New York City on June 7, 2022. CREDIT: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Hilton typically dons glamorous and chic footwear. The “Paris in Love” star favors pointy and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Giannico, Mach & Mach and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

See more of Nicky’s as well as her sister’s and mom’s iconic style through the years here.