Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Embellished Bow Heels at Mach & Mach’s Capsule Collection Launch Party at Nordstrom

Nicky Hilton made a sparkling arrival last night in New York at Nordstrom’s flagship store to celebrate Mach & Mach’s designer sister duo Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili’s exclusive collection at Nordstrom.

Hilton attended the event in a black maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline. The star stood before a floral pink background in a long-sleeved ensemble, looking comfortable yet put together. The theme for Hilton this night was black and silver; the starlet donning a silver sparkling shoulder bag to go along with all her shiny silver jewelry. Hilton wore Mach & Mach’s bow shoes in black and silver that were an apt choice for the night. The shoes feature silver crystal bows on a black base with a pointed toe. The shoe style has been worn by Hilton in the past.

Nicky Hilton at Nordstrom Mach & Mach event. CREDIT: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Hilton was joined by other boldface names at the event, including Rocky Barnes, Jessica Joffe, Tina Leung, Edward Barsamian, Pritika Swarup, Lameka Fox, Christian Juul Nielsen, Elizabeth Lake, Ellie Thumann, Nicolette Mason and more.

The Mach & Mach exclusive capsule collection launched in-store and online alongside a sparkling Y2K fantasy-themed center stage pop-up.

Nicky Hilton at Nordstrom Mach & Mach event. CREDIT: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

