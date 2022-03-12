Nicky Hilton Brings Glamour to a Rock Concert in Little Black Dress With Valentino’s Bow Pumps

Socialite and businesswoman Nicky Hilton was seen on Thursday on the red carpet of the 6th annual Love Rock’s New York City Benefit Concert.

The French Sole collaborator brings back the little black dress, this time with bows included. Hilton’s black mini dress came with exaggerated sleeves and suede bows running down the bust. With the volume in the shoulders and the dainty bows running down the front, the combination gave the outfit a baby doll feel. The look is formal and simple, her hair kept in loose long curls. The neutral dress called for neutral makeup, clean lids, and a pinkish nude on the lips.

Nicky Hilton at Love Rocks. CREDIT: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

The designer wore Valentino’s black strappy bow pumps with a sharp toe and three bows down the center. The all-black ensemble is simple but is it reminder that all-black can be extremely chic with a keen eye for detail and styling.

Love Rocks attracted enormous star power, including headliners Melissa Etheridge and Keith Richards. The annual concert supports nonprofit God’s Love We Deliver. The event was first held in 2017 and was founded by menswear designer John Varvatos, Nicole Rechter and Greg Williamson. The concert takes place after a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19 precautions. The proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will fund thousands of meals for people in the New York area who are unable to cook or shop for themselves.

Nicky Hilton at Love Rocks. CREDIT: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

See more of Hilton’s style through the years.