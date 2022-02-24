Nicky Hilton Dresses Up a Little Black Dress With a Fluffy Moto Jacket and Pointy Pumps in LA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild wears a classic staple juxtaposed to a popular trend with grace. The entrepreneur was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday night while embracing the cold in a cozy look.

The “National Lampoon’s Pledge This!” star wore a fuzzy brown coat that was slightly oversized and added an eye-catching element to her outfit. The garment had two silver buckles that hung on to tan straps and dramatic lapels. Underneath, she wore a little black dress made of ribbed fabric. The piece came to right before her knees and added elegancy to her trendy outerwear.

For accessories, she wore a silver chain link necklace and carried a black Valentino RockStud handbag.

To ground everything, Hilton popped on a pair of pointed-toe black pumps that gave her appearance a unified look while also rounding it out nicely.

When it comes to Hilton’s clothing tastes, she tends to pop on sophisticated and trendy pieces that have a touch of whimsicality or a unique spin. For example, we’ve recently seen her wear a rainbow dress paired with purple bow pumps for a colorful and fun appearance. And we’ve also seen her don a floral silk dress and sparkly satin mules for an ethereal moment.

Hilton is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for heritage house Valentino. She has also created her own venture within the industry by collaborating with Linea Pelle on her own line of handbags in 2015. Hilton Rothschild has also collaborated with French Sole on a collection of flats, sneakers and heels that have her specific flair. In November, she took home FN’s Icon Award alongside mom Kathy Hilton and sister Paris Hilton.

