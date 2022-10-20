Nicky Hilton & French Sole Launch Animal Print Ballet Flats Collection

Nicky Hilton released a new line of ballet flats with the brand French Sole entitled the “Paris” flat, presumably named after her sister, Paris Hilton, and the famous French city. To announce her new creations, Hilton styled a pair from the comfortable slip-on animal print collection in an Instagram Story posted today.

The simple selfie saw Hilton dressed in coordinating wild wear with the new footwear. On top, the fashion designer styled a bright red cropped long-sleeve sweater. The knit featured a large leopard motif over one of the shoulders trailing down the front of the cold-weather garment. Hilton donned high-waisted blue jeans on the bottom with a tailored skinny fit.

Nicky Hilton wearing her new French Sole ballet flats on Instagram. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The socialite and businesswoman wasn’t done with the animal print. The star sported the recognizable print on her phone case in a bright pink tone. As for accessories, Hilton wore dazzling diamond earrings and opted to keep her blond hair down and parted in the middle casually.

Pulling from the collection while matching her expressive animal print ensemble, Hilton donned the tan “Paris” flats which featured black lining and a dainty matching bow. Like most flats, the style was also equipped with a slight block heel.

Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

Just in time for fall, French Sole released six different ballet flats in leopard print, and one in zebra, in cobalt blue, black, white, red, brown, and tan. The extensive and uber comfy collection retails starting at $165 and is available to shop online on Hilton’s website as well as French Sole’s.

