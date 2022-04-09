Nicky Hilton Is Sporty Casual in a Black Peacoat, Matching Trousers and Yeezy Sneakers With Her Daughters in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton even makes mommy duty a stylish event. The entrepreneur was spotted yesterday while out and about in New York City with her daughters Lily-Grace Rothschild and Teddy Rothschild. The girls were in colorful flouncy dresses with sneakers, while Hilton decide to go casual in a black-and-white look.

Nicky Hilton with her family in NoHo, NYC on April 7, 2022. CREDIT: splash / SplashNews.com

Nicky Hilton with her family in NoHo, NYC on April 7, 2022. CREDIT: splash / SplashNews.com

Hilton slipped into a black peacoat that featured shiny buttons and a structured lapel. Underneath, she went with a black and white, horizontally striped, crewneck knit top, and paired it with slouchy black trousers that complimented her sleek look.

She carried a pink multicolored heart-embellished zip bag and a pink backpack for functionality, of course, which also added a pop of color to her ensemble. Hilton also popped on a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

A closer look at Nicky Hilton’s Yeezy sneakers. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Hilton grounded everything with a pair of Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Azael” sneakers. The shoes have a prime knit upper and a thick EVA foam sole along with a white and tonal gray color scheme. These hype-worthy sneakers often resell for $586+.

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 in “Azael” CREDIT: Stockx

Hilton’s clothing aesthetic often marries the worlds of sophistication and modernity, most recently donning a multicolored floral maxi dress by Alice + Olivia paired with yellow thong-strap sandals. She has also been spotted wearing an edgy black midi dress with plunging neckline and long sleeves coordinated with black pointed-toe pumps that incorporated crystal-embellished bows plastered on the front for a refined look.

Hilton is no stranger to the fashion industry and has starred in campaigns for Valentino. Hilton also collaborated with French Sole on a collection of flats, sneakers and heels that have her unique flair. Last November, she took home FN’s Icon Award alongside mom Kathy Hilton and sister Paris Hilton.

