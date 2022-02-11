Nicky Hilton Flatters Her Baby Bump in Rainbow Dress With Purple Bow Heels at Saks L’Avenue Party

Nicky Hilton showed off her pregnant belly in a crowd-pleasing rainbow maxi dress.

The socialite was seen at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Saks L’Avenue restaurant along with a whole slew of celebrities, including Amanda Seyfried and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon. The star-studded event celebrated the start of New York Fashion Week in glorious fashion. Hilton dressed comfortably, accommodating her baby bump with a jersey dress done in rainbow pastels. The colors were light and springy, ringing in the coming season with soft hues and comforting colors.

Nicky Hilton and Christopher John Rodgers. CREDIT: Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

The French Sole collaborator wore a pair of pastel purple heels to round out the look. The low purple heels were adorned with dainty bows and featured a pointed sassy toe. The look screams spring and the colors are soft enough to transition from season to season.

Hilton was joined by Oscar de La Renta creative director Fernando Garcia and designer Christopher John Rodgers. Garcia wore all-black to the event, keeping things nice and simple. Rodgers embraced some color in a blue beanie and floral button-up. He tied the look together with a gray suit jacket and pants. Rodgers finished off the look with a pair of orange-tinted sunnies and a few gold rings.

Color seemed to be the theme of the night as the guests showcased plenty of hues.

Nicky Hilton’s shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

