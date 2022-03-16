×
Nicky Hilton Wraps Her Baby Bump in Cozy Sweater, Skinny Jeans and Flats From Her French Sole Collaboration

By Jacorey Moon
Nicky Hilton goes casual-chic while shopping with her baby bump on display. Hilton was spotted on Tuesday while out and about in New York City, wearing a look suitable for the transition to spring.

The entrepreneur wore a camel peacoat adorned with black buttons. Underneath, she went with a light-blue fair-isle printed sweater that added a warm touch to her ensemble. She coordinated with a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans that tied her outfit together nicely.

Nicky Hilton out and about in New York City on Mach 15, 2022.
Nicky Hilton out and about in New York City on Mach 15, 2022.
Hilton opted to wear a pair of diamond stud earrings and carried a baby blue Hermés Birkin bag.

To ground everything, Hilton wore a pair of neutral-colored flats from her French Sole collaboration that had an almond-shaped toe and incorporated light bow accents placed on the front. They were also outlined in orange and had blue soles on the bottoms.

A closer look at Nicky Hilton’s tan flats.
When it comes to Hilton’s essential style, she tends to wear trendy and sophisticated garments. For example, recently, she wore a slinky little black dress paired with Valentino bow pumps for a rock concert. And she even popped on a pair of black chunky platform boots coordinated with leather leggings and a black and white coat that had a yellow thread weaved through one side for an artsy touch.

Hilton is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for heritage house Valentino. Hilton has also collaborated with French Sole on a collection of flats, sneakers and heels that have her specific flair. Last November, she took home FN’s Icon Award alongside mom Kathy Hilton and sister Paris Hilton.

Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s iconic style through the years. 

