Pregnant Nicky Hilton Gets Baby Bump Kiss in Mermaid Princess Dress & Gold Heels at Alice + Olivia Party

Nicky Hilton Rothschild may be expecting her third child in mere weeks, but she’s still keeping a busy style schedule until the very end. Recently, Hilton attended a fashion event celebrating the 20th anniversary of Alice + Olivia — and the fashion-forward star isn’t kicking off her high heels in favor of practical flats just yet.

The 38-year-old heiress, designer, and businesswoman arrived on the red carpet on Wednesday in NYC wearing a flowing blue pleated Alice + Olivia dress with gold chain straps. The dress featured an empire waist, which fell right above Hilton’s baby bump, helping to celebrate her pregnancy.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild poses at an Alice + Olivia brand event in NYC on June 15. CREDIT: Christian Lora/Image Press Agency / MEGA For footwear, Hilton wore crystal-embellished gold Manolo Blahnik mule heels with a 3.5-inch rise. Wearing a chunky 3D silver chain necklace and diamond studs as her only jewelry, Hilton styled her long blond locks in a polished wavy style. For her glam, she wore a nude glossy lip paired with thick lashes, shimmer shadow, and a wispy black shadow wing.

While taking photos at the event, Hilton was joined by good friend Stacey Bendet of Alice + Olivia, who kissed her baby bump while posing in front of a colorful floral backdrop.

Stacey Bendet of Alice + Olivia kisses Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s stomach at an Alice + Olivia event in NYC on June 15. CREDIT: Christian Lora/Image Press Agency / MEGA Hilton posted a picture from the event on her Instagram, captioning the photo with an adorable quote from one of her young daughters.

“‘Mommy, you look like a princess mermaid!'” Hilton wrote in the caption, adding, “The ultimate compliment.”

Hilton publicly announced her third pregnancy in an Instagram post on Feb. 2, since posting about her baby moon and baby “sprinkle,” which was put together by Alice + Olivia, in preparation for her upcoming due date.

Alice + Olivia celebrated its 20th anniversary with an “A + O Prom”-themed party on The Close East Lawn in New York City. The event included performances by DJ Kiss and Gracie Abrams, as well as numerous photo activations, a Polaroid station and customizable hoodies. The occasion’s star-studded guest list also featured Hilton, Busy Phillips, Ariana DeBose, Ella Emhoff, Lea Michele, AnnaLynne McCord and more. The event was further marked by Bendet receiving a Mayoral Proclamation by the City of New York from Eric Adams, deeming June 15 as Alice + Olivia Day.

