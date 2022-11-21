Nicki Minaj Debuts World Cup Anthem ‘Tukoh Taka’ in Sparkling Dior Corset With Maluma & Myriam Fares

Nicki Minaj debuted a new music video for FIFA’s World Cup official song “Tukoh Taka,” alongside Colombian singer Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares. The rapper brought her sparkling style to promote the new anthem.

Minaj wore a black Dior crystal-embellished bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline for the video, which was released today. She paired the sleeveless one-piece with a fitted black jacket that was also embellished with crystals and fringe detailing. The back of her jacket also featured black feathers.

The rapper added black fishnet stockings to the look with sparkling black fingerless gloves. To accessorize, Minaj opted for round black Chanel glasses.

Minaj kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style keeping the attention on her glamorous makeup that featured winged eyeliner and a glossy dark nude lip. The singer’s consistent hairstylist Arrogant Tae created this look for Minaj. When he is not working on the rapper, he can be seen creating looks for Kylie Jenner and La La Anthony.

Throughout the music video, Minaj’s footwear was completely hidden. She most likely paired the look with knee-high stiletto boots — her go-to style choice. Her footwear is always glamorous whether she’s in a pair of chunky slides from Off-White or Louis Vuitton or pointed-toe pumps from Gianvito Rossi or Bottega Veneta.

The other two artists stayed true to their own signature style with Maluma wearing a tie-dye denim jacket with matching jeans and white sneakers. Myriam wore a royal blue ruched cutout dress with oversized gold jewelry. The two singers performed the official anthem at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, held at the Al Bayt International Stadium. Although Minaj was not in attendance, the night was filled with entertainment from a variety of international musical artists including South Korean artist Jeon Jung Kook of K-Pop group BTS, the American music group Black Eyed Peas and more.

