Nicki Minaj Takes London by Storm in Designer Logo Leggings and Locked Wedge Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicki Minaj affirmed her love for logos while in London this week. The singer posed on social media while in the U.K. after performing as a headlining act in Wireless Festival 2022.

The “Pink Friday” musician snapped Instagram selfies in her chauffeured car after leaving her hotel, as well as videos of fans racing after her on the street. For the occasion, she wore a red knit Givenchy sweater and leggings — each covered in geometric “G” logos. The punchy set was given the full logomania treatment with a black and orange $1,790 mini tote bag and matching baseball cap, both hailing from Burberry’s new TB Summer Monogram collection. Completing Minaj’s look were layered diamond bracelets, rings and chunky necklaces, as well as a pair of rectangular sunglasses encrusted in sparkling crystals.

“My babies I love you all so much,” Minaj thanked her fans in her post, simultaneously recognizing the security officers who escorted her on the trip as well. “Thank you to the officers for helping us so much today.”

When it came to shoes, Minaj continued her logo storyline in a pair of beige wedge boots. Her $1,590 Shark Lock Biker boots featured folded leather uppers with rounded toes, as well as ridged white wedge soles that totaled 3.5 inches in height. The style gained an edgy boost from asymmetric silver lock charms dangling from each shoe’s upper leg strap — which also included embossed Givenchy logos, adding to Minaj’s designer label affair.

However, this wasn’t the “Starships” singer’s only bold shoe moment this week. On Monday, Minaj shared a photo on Instagram to promote the Burberry TB Summer Monogram collection with the same printed handbag and hat lying nearby. For the occasion, she posed on an orange logo-printed blanket in the collection’s black and orange bodysuit — complete with her own blinged-out twist, layered with diamond necklaces, bracelets, rings, anklets and a set of stud earrings. Though Minaj posed barefoot online, lying nearby was a set of the line’s $820 Aubri pumps, which included pointed toes, 4-inch stiletto heels and orange patent leather uppers.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t worn. The “Other Woman” actress’ recent pairs have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly feature slides and chunky sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine. Minaj is also a star on the fashion scene from her bold and colorful attire over the years, even commanding front row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. She also has collaborated on clothing lines and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years as well.

Click through the gallery to see Minaj’s best onstage looks over the years.