Nicki Minaj Delivers Edgy Glamour in Fendi Fur, Pink Lingerie & Chainlink Versace Sandals for ‘We Go Up’ Music Video

Nicki Minaj pulls out all of her fashion stops for her latest video. The “Moment 4 Life” rapper shared a few photos on Instagram yesterday that showed the multi-hyphenated musician posing in two chic looks that she wore in her new “We Go Up” music video that featured Fivio Foreign.

For the first look, Minaj donned a brown Fendi furry gilet with a plunging neckline that had intricate construction techniques that left the fur cropped in the front and latched closed in the same spot. Underneath, Minaj donned a pink lacy one-piece from Victoria’s Secret that added a nice pop of color.

In the other ensemble, Minaj wore a hot pink Alexander McQueen leather corset paired with a matching skirt that had a tiered, striped, and solid mesh maxi skirt from the same brand, which Nicki fanned across her face for a fun touch.

Minaj grounded her cozy look with a pair of pink Versace chainlink sandals. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches. The shoes incorporate Nappa leather and also had a Medusa charm hanging from the ankle strap all in a matching silvery-pink tint.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette. Minaj’s style choice was made for grabbing attention with chunky gold hardware. Although Nicki’s specific colorway is not available, a similar option retails for $1,275.

The Versace Medusa Chain Nappa Leather Sandals CREDIT: Versace

As for her other choice of shoes, she went with a pair of white sneakers from Alexander McQueen that had oversized rubber soles and neon orange, pink and yellow straps across the foot. The shoes also have outlining in the same vibrant shade of pink for a unifying finish. The sneakers retail for $790.

The Alexander McQueen Oversized Triple Strap Sneaker in Neon Pink CREDIT: Alexander McQueen

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

When it comes to Minaj and her clothing tastes, she tends to don edgy, trendy and modern silhouettes from popular brands like Burberry, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. For example, she recently wore a pink jumpsuit coordinated with a denim puffer coat and matching pink and white Alexander McQueen Tread Slick sneakers while having some family time with her husband, Ken Petty, and her son, Papa Bear.

The “Itty Bitty Piggy” rapper has also made a lane for herself in fashion. She has starred in campaigns for Roberto Cavalli and Diesel. In 2019, the entertainer collaborated with Fendi to create a collection inspired by her glitzy aesthetic.

