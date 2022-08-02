Nicki Minaj Twerks in Barbiecore-Pink Dior Slides With Neon Hair to Tease New ‘Freaky Girl’ Music

Nicki Minaj has been dropping new music all year but a fresh teaser of her upcoming song truly has her fans excited for what she’s preparing to serve up.

On Tuesday, the chart topping rapper uploaded an Instagram reel, which sees her posing and twerking on a beige couch. Minaj included a preview of the unreleased song “Freaky Girl,” which samples the late Rick James’ smash hit, “Super Freak.” She simply captioned the video, “8/12” along with a pink bow emoji.

As the Barbs gear up for the release of the new song, they couldn’t help but notice the show-stopping outfit that she wore to promote the track. Sticking to her Barbie aesthetic, Minaj wore a bright pink padded puffer vest. The cropped outerwear featured a hood at the back, zipper detailing at the center and was held together with a thin pink belt. She teamed the vibrant top with black boy shorts and a matching Christian Dior visor hat.

To amp up the glam, the “Good Form” artist accessorized with her signature blinged out Barbie chain, diamond bracelets and several ankle bracelets. She also kept a small pink Christian Dior handbag right beside her. Minaj swapped her usual dark tresses for long hot pink hair, which she parted on the side.

Completing the entertainer’s look was a pair of pink slides that were also by Christian Dior. The timeless silhouette features the label’s iconic toile de jouy motif and the peony pink upper has an embroidered ‘Christian Dior’ signature for an instantly recognizable look. Its streamlined silhouette makes it easy to slip on to complete a relaxed look and it pairs well with the collection’s other toile de jouy creations.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t worn. The “Other Woman” actress’ recent pairs have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly feature slides and chunky sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine. Minaj is also a star on the fashion scene from her bold and colorful attire over the years, even commanding front row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. She also has collaborated on clothing lines and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years as well.

