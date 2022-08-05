Nicki Minaj Delivers Peak Barbiecore Pink in Ice Pick Heels & Cutout Bodysuit for ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Cover Debut

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicki Minaj teases new music and styles an all-pink outfit on her Instagram.

The video posted on Aug. 4 shows the famed rapper laid sprawled out on a couch on her side showing off her outfit. Minaj has worn a lot of pink in different shades recently while promoting her new single “Freaky Girl,” which will release Aug. 12. A snippet of the new song has been going viral on TikTok, garnering hype for the unreleased track.

Falling in line with current trends, the rapper donned a baby pink Coperni bodysuit with long sleeves. The suit had a keyhole cut out on the bodice followed by an intricate crisscrossing bodice that created a higher and more complicated neckline.

Minaj wore a plethora of silver jewelry from stacked bracelets, chunky rings, and dangling earrings. The rapper has never been one to shy away from bold color choices or patterns so the Barbiecore trend seems right up her ally. Aptly nicknamed the “Harujuku Barbie,” Minaj is a lover of pink, the rapper even wearing the shade ombre style in her hair for this outfit.

Pink makes a statement no matter the color’s vibrancy or its pairing. The star is a pioneer of the trend, wearing pink outfits since her days singing and rapping “Starships” and “Super Bass.”

Alexander Wang pink “Julie” sandal heels. CREDIT: Net-A-Porter

When Minaj commits to a theme, she fully commits. The rapper kept the pink going down to her feet, slipping into puffy pink Alexander Wang sandal heels with silver chain ankle accents that added shine to the star’s ever step. The shoes had square toes and two thick, straps that passed over the star’s toes and the top of her feet. Set on a pin-thin 4-inch heel, the “Julie” style retails for $495 on Net-a-porter.com.

PHOTO: Check out some of Nicki Minaj’s best on-stage outfits.