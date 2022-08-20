×
Nicki Minaj Wraps ‘Super Freaky’ 6-Inch Valentino Heels Around Alexander Ludwig in Music Video Teaser

By Dena Khalafallah
Nicki Minaj’s Best Performance Looks
Nicki Minaj got super-freaky in her signature all-pink Barbiecore aesthetic for a new “Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)” music video teaser. She started promoting the mix to Instagram last week as its her first solo single since her 2019 hit “Megatron.”

Minaj was seen in the social media video post yesterday alongside actor Alexander Ludwig wearing Valentino’s Tan-Go patent leather platform pumps, which retail for $1,150 on Mytheresa.com.

Minaj’s pink platform pumps were crafted from glossy patent pink leather, featuring a round toe and adjustable ankle strap with a Valentino logo buckle fastening. Minaj received a boost in height with her footwear’s 6.5-inch heel and 2.5-inch platform. The nostalgic shoe style has made a comeback in recent times, alongside other late ’60s and ’70s fads.

 

She coordinated with Agent Provocateur’s Lindie shirt gown and La DoubleJ’s triangle bikini top with matching bottoms. “He want a F R EEE A K ❗️” The recording artist said in an Instagram post where she showed off her tiny white triangle two-piece swimsuit covered in cherries.

valentino tan-go pumps pink
Valentino’s Tan-Go pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

She went for pink hair with platinum blond highlights for the shoot. Minaj also wore a silver-toned Barbie chain, oversized hot pink velvet scrunchy, and an ironic accessory to complete the wardrobe: a variety of large knives.

The rapper has been known for her all-pink dollish style for at least a decade before “Barbiecore” started trending this summer. Minaj has proven to be a pioneer of the look.

The 39-year-old is known for her musical versatility, quick-witted lyrics, animated rap style, alter egos and accents. Minaj has not announced the release date her “Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)” music video to fans. Stay tuned.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of pink platform shoes.

PHOTOS: 10 of Nicki Minaj’s Best Onstage Looks From Over the Years

